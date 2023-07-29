Malawi is expected to embrace electric vehicles (EV) and energy fleet solutions by August, 2023.

This comes as fleet operators are adopting heavy-duty electric vehicle technology because some experts say it has proven to meet daily route needs and provides economic and environmental benefits compared to diesel or petrol fuel vehicles.

George Mhango speaks to Group CEO Professor Blessing Chitsenga of 12k eMobility Energy, a subsidiary of 12k Energy Group on intent to invest in Malawi.

What is the background information towards your company?

12k Energy Group has the solar back group originally and continues to further invest in the eMobility space with Electric vehicles and the EV charging infrastructure as a primary focus.

Why do you want to invest in electric vehicles and energy solutions?

The world is currently faced with the global warming and the deadly climate change, we are excited to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. We are actively moving the needle on the cause and focusing on the solutions.

How much are you putting in towards this innovation and date of the start of your operations?

We announced a whooping 200 Million Dollars going forward and we should be laying the foundation stone on the factory soon in this year 2023.

Have you done a survey to ascertain increased customer-base since its first of its kind?

The information that we have extrapolated from Government is that they want to embrace the eMobility movement and we have been doing our background qualitative research to ascertain this move is a well-informed investment

What is the company going to do in offering the products and solutions?

We are happy to rollout the pilot projects and escalate the project to a full blown rollout in 2024 and beyond.

Are there any key issues in the ownership of electric buses?

The TCO – Total Cost of Ownership does look at appointing interested or talented entities in being part of the solution. The model is PPP and is a turn key project.

What does the planning process include for one to be a customer?

There is no denying that there will be good necessary buy in from stakeholders. We are open to serious stakeholders into the investment equity.

What experience have you got over the years about your operations?

As a Multinational Company – we believe that we have garnered enough experience to run successful turn key projects of this magnitude.

What else do you offer beyond the normal electric buses and fleet solutions?

The low hanging fruit in the value chain is to join our stakeholder program in availing your block of flats or hotels or even public shopping centers for us to erect the charging stations and the infrastructure and make good revenue at a host.

What does 12k eMobility Smart Fleet energy management offer to ensure smart energy management?

We have completed an eMobility App that will allow end users to transact and pay for our servises in a transparent and cashless manner without the risk of theft. We also have the fleet management and the BMS – Battery Management Systems for our 12k GO Scooter business. The roll out of EV stations in Malawi means you can charge your Electric Vehicle at some selected charge points with ease.

Malawi has serious hydro power challenges, going forward how will this work?

The Hydrological generating points are always going to be a problem going forward, our Mini Grids solutions will solve this problem with ease. The Solar Charged EV vehicles are not going to be affected by the perennial hydrological troubles. Matter of fact Solar Mini Grids can be rolled out as the low hanging fruit solution going forward.

Do you have established partners or customers in Malawi from where you will start from?

We have invested in a network of friends in Malawi who are ready to put their hands on the plough, we will obviously be recruiting a substantial staff compliment that will be trained and skills transfer and technological transfer will be part of the roll out.

Have you discussed or obtained a business license for this business?

We believe in the clarion call for investments in Malawi are well placed to expedite that process and we believe our investment is always met with good intentions and good hosts. We believe our investments will be safe in Malawi.

Where else are your operations in this SADC region?

We have substantial presence in most of the SADC region and Malawi was the missing link.

Any additional information to the significance of the innovation?

The significance of this investment is bigger than ourselves, the new dawn of electric vehicles is a serious game changer and we will soon see the green and clean transportation that will usher in great permanent jobs and sustainable roll out program geared at the Great Green Economy