Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) says it will roll out a 540 million Malawi Kwacha Mbulumbuzi Water Supply Project in Chiradzulu.

Speaking soon after meeting Chiradzulu authorities on Wednesday, Designing Engineer Officer for SRWB Emmanuel Chifuniro said that as a board they have already identified a contractor to undertake the project for a period of 7 months beginning next week on the ground.

“We have identified Mbulumbuzi Trading Centre because of its economic hub that connects Blantyre and Zomba since there are a lot of economic activities that happen there yet there is no access to portable water,” he added.

He further said that the project intends to supply water to “not less than 7,000 people for over a period of 15 years.

District Water Officer for Chiradzulu Macpherson Kuseli hailed Southern Region Water Board saying the coming of the water project will assist people of Mbulumbuzi and other surrounding areas to access portable water and good hygiene.

The Water supply Project which is being funded by Vittens Evidence International (VEI) comes weeks after Thumbwe ward councilor Franco Kaliya complained about water challenges in the district.