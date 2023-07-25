Silver Strikers coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh says it is important for his team to return to winning ways.

The Dutchman was speaking on Tuesday at a pre-match press conference ahead of a TNM Super League match against Extreme FC at Civo Stadium on Wednesday.

The Central Bankers registered two back to back defeats to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the league on Thursday and to Moyale Barracks in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 fixture at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

“We have lost two consecutive games which we have analysed them very well, and regardless of the result, we still feel we played well. After those two games, I feel we need to quickly return to winning ways and collect maximum points,” said De Jongh.

The Central Bankers play the midweek fixture against Extreme, who are coming from a loss against Dedza Dynamos.

Despite their bad run, De Jongh expects a tough match and says the team needs to be careful.

“As always, we respect our opponents. They are a good side regardless of their position on the log table. Therefore, we anticipate a good match,” he said.

The team will welcome Chimwemwe Idana and Patrick Macheso, who were absent for the two games due to injuries.

Silver Strikers stand third on the log table with 25 points from 12 games.

After tomorrow’s match, they will play Civil Service United at Bingu National Stadium in the Lilongwe Derby.

