The bible says in Colossians chapter 4 verse 6 that: “Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.”

Some people’s speeches have no positive word. Always speaking negatives and always full of castigations. Always speaking evil against others. Their speeches belittles others and make them feel intimidated or unimportant or even useless.

As Christians, we ought to ensure our speech is always full of grace. The speech should make others feel more honored, important and lifted. Regardless of how someone has spoken to you, learn to answer them with grace. Always speak to bless and not to curse. A believer should not curse in any circumstances.

In Romans chapter 12 verse 14, the bible says: “Bless those who persecute you; bless, and do not curse.”

We read in in 1 Corinthians chapter 4 verse 12 that: “When people curse us, we bless.”

Learn to speak words that can build instead of that which can destroy. Every hearer of your speech should be filled with grace. Therefore do not allow any corrupt word to come out of you.

In Ephesians chapter 4 verse 29 the bible says: “Let no corrupt speech proceed out of your mouth, but such as is good for building up as the need may be, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Speaking the words of grace depends on the Word of God in your heart. Ensure that you study and meditate on God’s Word to speak good words. Saturate yourself with God’s Word until evil speech becomes impossible from your mouth. No evil person can ever speak nice words. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.

We also read in Luke chapter 6 verse 45 that: “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings out that which is evil, for out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.”