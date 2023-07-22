The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Natural Water Resources Authority (NWRA), Dwight Kambuku, says all drilling companies operating without authorization will be closed in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing held at NWRA headquarters in Lilongwe on Friday, Kambuku said drilling companies that operate without authorization put lives of Malawians at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

“It is essential to emphasize that the water surface abstraction and drilling of boreholes without authorization from this authority posses a great significant risk to the people’s lives,” he said.

Kambuku said NWRA will take decisive actions to all illegal boreholes and abstraction of water surfaces in the country.

“We shall close all boreholes and all water surface abstraction that do not have proper authorization from the Authority by 24 November 2023,” he said.

Manager responsible for Licensing at NWRA, Peter Banda said companies that will not declare their existing drilling facilities within stated days will be penalized.

“Failure to comply with this decision attracts a penalty of K2 million and failure to do that will attract a jail sentence of 4-10 years’ imprisonment,” he said.

Reported by Levison Lester