A six points scorer from Mtendere Secondary School together with twelve other students who scored between six and nine points in the 2022/2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, are expected to be rewarded at a function scheduled for next month.

Vitumbiko Kaunda from Mtendere Secondary School, is expected to be spoiled with a sum of K1 million for being the only student who managed to score six points in 2022/2023 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education.

Kaunda together with other twelve outstanding students, will be rewarded at a function dubbed ‘Maranatha Heroes Party’ which has been organised by the management at Maranatha Academy Private Schools.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director Ernest Kaonga told this publication that the event which is slated for 31st July, 2023 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, has been organised to motivate students in the country.

Kaonga said the school management has been thinking of celebrating the remarkable performance by these brilliant students, hence the banquet that intends to signify the appreciation of highest academic.

“We will recognize and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools who emerged as most outstanding with an aggregate of six to nine points in the 2022 MSCE examination results.

“We will also recognize nine girls from public and private institutions who were outstanding having attained 9 points each. We are also inviting our 342 students, who have been selected to public universities to join the party,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga further said the ‘Maranatha Heroes Party’ is also in line with government’s vision of promoting quality education, claiming it will tighten competition among students across the country during MSCE exams.

The Managing Director further indicated that they would love to have the Malawi First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera as the guest of honour whom he said is working tirelessly towards improving the education standards.

“Our first choice is to have the First Lady of the republic of Malawi because we feel she can inspire the students more. We are very grateful to the First Lady for doing her best in uplifting the standards of education in the country,” he added.

Other top performers who are set to be rewarded include Arnold Nyasulu from Robert Laws Secondary who scored seven points, Praise Kabaghe, Hastings Kumwenda from Maranatha Boys Academy who both scored eight points.