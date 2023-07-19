South African Afro-soul/pop artist Kelly Khumalo is expected to perform tomorrow in in Lilongwe.

The Afro Pop star will be the headline act during an event organised by Epic Lounge Exclusive called” Who is Who in Town Black Tie Event”.

Confirming on her Facebook page, Khumalo said: “So excited to be performing at Epic Exclusive Lounge for the black Tie event in Malawi tomorrow night. Make sure you come through because it’s going to be great and we will have more fan.”

The artist is well known in the country and Africa for her songs like Empini, Bazokhulumq, Akathintwa, Mina Nawe and Dance Camigo among others.

Speaking to Malawi24, Epic Lounge Yollam Kawanga Director said the event is part of the relaunch of the exclusive club located in Area 10 which has undergone maintenance.

“You know the event has been organized with two strategic points, to allow people enjoy Kelly’ music and we also want to create a networking platform for a well-established entrepreneurs, corporate executives and other up- and coming/ aspiring entrepreneurs, corporates,” said Kawanga.

Kawanga added that the event will be one of the best events in the country and people should come to experience a wonderful performance by Kelly Khumalo.

Khumalo will arrive in the country Tomorrow afternoon and the event will start later at 8pm.