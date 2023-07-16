Angered by management’s decision to serve them Nsima instead of rice, students at Chilumba Secondary School in Karonga last night damaged school property.

The school’s Headteacher Reuben Singogo said the irate students set ablaze the school but the fire was immediately put off by some students who were against the protests.

The students then damaged window panes for the Headmasters office, Classrooms and Computer Science laboratory, among others.

The fracas lasted for about three hours and ended following the intervention of Malawi Police.

Students involved in the violence act are reportedly on the run.

The school has Form Three and Form One students as other classes have already written exams administered by Malawi National Examinations Board.

Schools across Malawi are expected to close this week.