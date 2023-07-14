Three people have been arrested in Nkhata Bay for allegedly breaking into Chikale Beach Resort and stealing property worth over K4 million.

Nkhata Bay Police Station Public Relations Officer Kondwani James has identified the suspects as Luka Jere, 41, Kenedy Mvula, 32, and Augustine Phiri aged 23.

James said the resort manageress told Police that she got a phone call on July 12, 2023 after knocking off from work during the night informing her that some rooms at the resort were open.

When she went to check, she realised that four rooms had been broken into and assorted items had been stolen.

The stolen items included two Telefanken Plasma screens, four blankets, a mini fridge, four mattresses and other items, all valued at K4,347,500.

The incident was reported to Nkhata Bay Police Station and investigations were conducted, which led to the arrest of the three suspects on July 13, 2023.

The suspects will appear before court soon.

Jere and Mvula come from Nkhanizamowa Village while Phiri is from Simon Village in Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District.