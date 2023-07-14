The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has today sentenced a 45-year-old man, John Kafutwa, to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping an 11 year-old-girl.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of John Kafutwa.

Sub Inspector Zgambo told Malawi24 that court through state prosecutor Sergeant Gladson Chinseu heard that between the month of October and December 2021, Kafutwa had been defiling the minor at Piyasani in Mtandile location.

She said that Chinseu told the court that Kafutwa was caught in act by his wife.

Appearing before court, John denied the charge leveled against him. This prompted the state to parade eight witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person indeed committed the crime.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sergeant Chibseu pleaded with the court for stiffer punishment, saying that Kafutwa knew the victim as his neighbour and took advantage of her.

Chinseu said Kafutwa was caught red handed by his wife which is absard.

He further told the court that defilement cases are rising and attract life imprisonment as maximum sentence hence a plea for stiffer punishment to deter the would-be offenders.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he is a family man and would like to continue taking care of his wife and children.

He also said that he is the first offender hence deserve forgiveness.

The court proceedings were taken Mtandire where the crime happened with the aim of teaching people the consequences of committing such crimes in so doing deterring the would be offenders.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda concurred with the state that cases of defilement are rising. Nyirenda said that the accused person planned for the crime by deceiving the victim to buy airtime for him. He said that the crime is serious in nature and that the child is psychologically and physically affected hence slapped him to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour.

John Kafutwa hails from Musikita Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje District.