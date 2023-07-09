Police in the lakeshore district have reported a significant drop in road accidents during the first half of 2023, marking a positive development in road safety enforcement.

According to a recent biannual report, there has been a noteworthy 22% decrease in overall road accidents from January to June 2023.

Comparing the data from the same period in 2022, the records reveal that the number of road accidents has reduced from 69 to 54 this year. Additionally, the report shows a decrease in fatalities, with 12 lives lost in 2023, compared to 24 lives in the first half of 2022.

Police say there are several initiatives which management put in place have contributed to this encouraging trend, including the introduction of Monday traffic enforcement, the strategic placement of traffic wardens in accident-prone areas, collaboration on road safety awareness with the Department of Road Traffic Directorate and Safety Services (RTDSS), monthly training sessions offered to Kabaza operators in partnership with the Municipal Council, the regular use of breathalyzers and the deployment of 40% of traffic personnel during the daytime and 60% during nighttime hours.

Meanwhile, the station has assured the public that it will continue with the measures in order to bring sanity in the roads of the lakeshore district.