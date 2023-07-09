An 18-year-old boy identified as Bule Nkhwangwa was this morning found hanging from a Mango tree behind his uncle’s house at Chidothi village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said Nkhwangwa on July 4 had a quarrel with his aunt, with whom he was staying in Chimwawa village in the same district.

It is further reported that following the altercation, Nkhwangwa left the house and went to his other aunt in Chidothi village. A meeting was held to resolve the matter, but it failed to satisfy Nkhwangwa.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Nkhwangwa’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from a Mango tree.

The incident was reported to the Mikolongwe Police unit, who then transported the body to the Mikolongwe Health Centre where the cause of death was confirmed as strangulation.

Meanwhile, the local police strongly condemn acts of suicide and urge people to seek assistance from relevant authorities and support systems during times of distress.