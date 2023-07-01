Silver Strikers coach Pieter De Jongh run toward the referee following his team’s goalless draw with Chitipa United at Civo Stadium this afternoon.

A video shared on social media show De Jongh running after match officials after the final whistle was blown.

However, he was stopped by members of Silver Strikers technical panel. Security officers also quickly provided protection to the match officials who included referee Mathews Chombo Davie, first assistant Sengani Tamandani and second assistant Maseko Hendrix.

Local media reports indicate that De Jongh was not happy with the officiation and the number of minutes added at the end of both halves of the match.

“The referee has robbed me of two points! This is a disgrace to Malawi football,” De Jongh was quoted as saying by the local media.

In his remarks, Chitipa United’s coach, Macdonald Mtetemera, said his players played well but what they failed was to utilize scoring opportunities they created.

Following the game today, Silver are still top with 25 points from 11 games while Chitipa United are fourth with 17 points from 11 games.