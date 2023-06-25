President Lazarus Chakwera says fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law are not easy tasks as there is a price to pay.

He was speaking Sunday during a Service of Worship at Mgwerambavi CCAP Church at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

He said the task becomes huge because others do not appreciate what is happening in relation to the rule of law.

The President said despite negative sentiments from some quarters, he will continue upholding the rule of law and root out corruption for the benefit of the country.

“What I want is the country to develop. As such, we need to make sacrifices that would benefit the country as a whole,” he said.

Moderator for CCAP Nkhoma Synod, Rev. Phillip Kambulire said the church was honoured to have the President worship with them.

“You have not only come to worship with us but also associate with the congregation. We are encouraged with your leadership as you do not segregate where to congregate. This is servant leadership,” he said.

Mgwerambabvi CCAP’s Rev. Zenous Kachikopa led the congregation in the service.

After the church service, the President had a stop-over at Msundwe Trading Centre where he appealed to the people to have hope for a better Malawi.

Reported by Patricia Kapulula