Everlasting Life Ministry Church has trained caregivers and foster parents from orphan care centers in Zomba and Thyolo on how they should take care of traumatized children in their respective child care centers

Speaking at Everlasting Life Ministry Church headquarters at the close of two days training for caregivers and foster parents, Apostle James Chikopa said the training was ideal for the two groups for effective child care.

Apostle Chikopa who is head of the Everlasting Life Ministry Church in Malawi observed that some of the care givers lack good knowledge and skills in child care, adding that this was the reason the church trained them.

He therefore expressed hope that the newly trained caregivers and foster parents will take good care of the children that deserve special attention to attain early childhood development.

Apostle Chikopa also appealed to government and development partners to support care givers and foster parents in their quest for knowledge and skills in child care and early childhood development.

“I should thank Karla Marie Williams who voluntarily came all the way from Michigan-USA to teach care givers and foster parents on child care,” he added.

In her remarks, Karla Marie Williams said the training was meant to build capacity of care givers and foster parents to care for children that are traumatised in various ways.

She added that trauma often results into mental health if it is not detected in children in good time.

“I’m sure the trained care givers and foster parents will take care of traumatised children in their respective care centers,” said Williams.

One of the foster parents, Mukire Rachel Mhango said the training was ideal and relevant to child care especially traumatised children.

She also appealed to government and development partners to support child care centers with teaching and learning materials plus outdoor play facilities.

“Most child care centers lack proper teaching materials and outdoor play facilities,” Mhango said, adding that lack of teaching and play facilities compromise effective early childhood development.

Eighteen participants from Zomba and Thyolo completed the two days training on child care at the Everlasting Life Ministry Church headquarters.

Follow us on Twitter: