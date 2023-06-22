A driver and a passenger have died after a truck overturned at Watereka along the Mzuzu – Jenda M1 road.

Police in the district have identified the driver as Valik Sichela and the passenger as Stain Kumwenda.

According to Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha, Sichela allegedly failed to negotiate a bend at Watereka and it swerved off the road.

The truck which was loaded with timber overturned.

The two sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzimba district hospital.

The accident has happened two weeks after 25 people, who included supporters and players of Nyungwe Football Club, died when a lorry they were travelling in carrying over 100 passengers was involved in an accident at Tenenthe along Chitipa-Karonga M26 Road.

Last Sunday, another lorry overturned at Mlare along Karonga – Chilumba M1 Road after one of its front tyres burst resulting in seven deaths.

