Extreme Football Club yesterday secured a place in Round 16 of the ongoing FDH Cup after beating St Gabriel Zitha 5-4 on post-match penalties.

This is the second win for Extreme under coach Elvis Kafoteka.

Kafoteka made three changes to the team which beat Mighty Wanderers in the tnm Super League.

Goalkeeper McLean Mwale replaced Blessings Juma who missed the game due to sickness.

Thoko Mwangata, Frank Sanudi, John Chalamanda, Francis Pukusu and Dan Mponya started in defence while Gregory Mwase, Francis Black. Junior Banda and Justice Honde started in midfield with Beston Jimu starting as a lonely striker.

Gabriel Zitha had a chance to score five minutes after kickoff when Kondwani Nyirenda’s shot went wide.

Extreme also had a massive chance inside 13 minutes of the game but Beston Jimu’s shot was well saved by St Gabriel Zitha goalkeeper Mofati Lumunga.

Maxwell Magwele of Zitha received first the first yellow card of the match following a bad tackle to Extreme player Justice Honde.

Referee Davie Chombo added two minutes to the clock but it was still goalless at halftime.

In the second half, Posiyano Samu was introduced for Zitha while Extreme brought in Chifundo George to replace Thoko Mwangata.

On 70 minutes of the game, Maxwell Magwele failed to utilize a blunder by Extreme defender Dan Mponya as his weak shot was cleared by Dan Mponya himself for a corner.

Chifundo George for Extreme received a red card on 82 minutes following a second yellow card.

The game ended goalless and was decided through penalties.

Frank sanudi, Beston Jimu, Levisoni Gopani, John Chalamanda and Francis Black all converted their penalties for Extreme.

Amadu Makawa, Jafali Mpelera, Kondwani Nyirenda and Mathews Ntalakwesa scored penalties for Zitha while Posiyano Sam’s Penalty was saved by Extreme fc goalkeeper McLean Mwale.

Speaking after the game, Extreme coach Elvis Kafoteka was happy with the win.

“Big thanks should go to the boys for hard work,” said Kafoteka.

Zitha head coach Martin Mkamanga said his team didn’t play well and they will focus on Premier League games as they look to secure promotion to the Super League.

In other matches, Kamuzu Barracks beat karonga United by two goals to one at karonga Stadium while Nyasa Big Bullets secured a place in round of 16 following a victory ove Ndirande Stars at Kamuzu Barracks.

By Ernest Gama

