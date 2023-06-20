Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have arrested a 24-year-old security guard for Serengete Energy who is alleged to have stolen items MK3,300,000.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the arrests of Innocent Munkhondya

Zgambo told Malawi24 that on June 16 this year Munkhondya’s partner did not report for duty because he was sick and the guard took advantage of his friend’s absence and broke into the office where he stole a fridge, 58 inch plasma TV, microwave, four office chairs and plastic chairs.

After committing the offence, he disappeared and never reported for work.

Through intelligence gathering, on June 19 2023, police found someone selling a 58 inch TV at MK100,000.00 which was very questionable and suspicious. After interviewing him, he disclosed that the property was not his and that someone just had asked him to help in selling it.

The suspect was then called for negotiations and upon arrival he was arrested.

Upon arrest, the suspect confessed that he stole the items at Serengete offices and led officers to where he kept the fridge, microwave and other items.

Investigation are still under way to recover the remaining items and as soon as the Investigations are done, he will appear in court.

Innocent Munkhondya hails from Chaima Village in Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu District.

