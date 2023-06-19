Playwright, actor and director Thlupego Chisiza has been buried at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre following a funeral ceremony at Robin’s Park in Blantyre.

Hundreds gathered at Robins Park to pay their last respects to Thlupego, son of late playwright and theatre master Du Chisiza Jnr .

Thlupego died yesterday at the age of 40 at Ndirande Health Centre after a short illness.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony, Thlupego’s sister Khumbata Chisiza said Thlupego was the glue that kept the family together and through his theatre performances, she felt what it would have been like to see her father perform.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule described Thlupego Chisiza’s death as a blow to the country.

She also spoke about the need for Malawians to be patronising events organised by local artists and appreciating their works instead of being obsessed with foreign works.

On his part, Max Chiphinga, President of National Theatre Association of Malawi, asked government to pass a bill that will form the National Arts & Heritage Council which would facilitate the growth of theatre in the country.

Thlupego Chisiza was born on 28th March 1983 and is survived by two children.

