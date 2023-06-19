Police detectives from Cyber-crime Unit at National Police Headquarters have arrested 26-year-old Innocent Kananji on suspicion that he created a fake Facebook account bearing the name and photo of the Police Inspector General Meryln Yolamu which he used to scam people out of K150,000.

Kananji was lying to the young people that he would recruit them into the Malawi Police Service.

Police investigations have also revealed that the suspect has different 13 Facebook accounts most of them bearing female names and pictures which are also being investigated.

He will appear in court soon to answer the charge of cyber spamming to contrary to Section 91 of Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service is calling upon any individuals who have fallen prey to the scam to report to their nearest police.

The suspect comes from

Andasani village, T/A Sawali in Balaka District.

