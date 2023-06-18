Mike Mkwate out for several weeks following nasty injury

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have announced that attacking midfielder Mike Mkwate will be out of action for several weeks after suffering a complete Tibiofibular fracture to his right leg.

The People’s Team was facing Silver Strikers in the official launch of the Castel Challenge Cup at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, in which they lost 3-2.

Mkwate was substituted in the additional minutes after sustaining the horrific injury. He was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was treated as an outpatient but the damage to his leg means he won’t feature for his team for a long time.

“Mike Mkwate suffered a complete tibiofibular fracture to his right leg in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Silver Strikers in the Castel Challenge Cup launch match at Bingu National Stadium.

“The injury involves both lower leg bones on his right leg. This injury will see him in a full cast about six weeks. Thereafter, he will start his rehabilitation, and his return to action will be drawn based on the results of the initial assessment after the cast removal. Keeping all factors constant, he should be expected to return back to action in late October or early November,” reads the statement from the club.

Earlier on, Bullets’ assistant coach Peter Mponda described Mkwate’s injury as more painful than the defeat itself.

“The defeat is not painful more than this injury. You saw how he mesmerized the midfield, and it’s very unfortunate that we lost him to that horrific injury. We are hoping to see him back in action very soon,” he told reporters.

