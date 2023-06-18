Actor Thlupego Chisiza dies

Playwright and stage actor, Thlupego Chisiza, has died in Blantyre this morning after falling ill.

Thlupego, 40, aged was the son of late actor Du Chisiza Jnr.

His brother Tiwonge Chisiza has told the local media that Thlupego was recently diagnosed with diabetes and was set to go back to the hospital this morning for a check-up.

“He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” said Tiwonge.

Thlupego performed his plays such as Go To Hell Mr President with his company Lions Theatre but he recently joined forces with his brother Tiwonge to form Remnants Lions Theatre Company which was planning to release a film titled Belinda.

Writing on its Facebook Page, YDC Theatre said Thlupego mentored many theatre artists.

“Malawi has lost a son of the soil; actor, director and playwright Thlupego Du Chisiza he was an inspiration to this current generation of young theatre artists. He molded thousands of actors in secondary schools who are stars today,” reads part of the post.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24