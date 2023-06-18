DPP says Mutharika will take Malawi forward

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says former President Peter Mutharika is a tested leader who is capable of taking Malawi forward.

Speaking to thousands of people on Saturday at Chibavi Ground in Mzuzu, Treasure General of the party Jappie Mhango said they are endorsing Arthur Peter Mutharika who is aged 82.

“We need some level of continuity, APM is a tested leader. All of us saw what he did when he was running this country and we believe this man has what it takes to continue driving this country forward, age is just a number, it is one’s capability that is important.

“Go to Asia, they have leaders older than APM, so he is still capable, he is still energetic,” said Mhango.

He then urged party members to work together so that the party should bounce back into power.

“In 2025, it is the wish of every party including ourselves to get back into Government and for that to happen we need to work together as a united front so I was appealing to our members to unite, be one, be together, by doing that we are able to wrestle power come 2025,” he said.

On his part, Regional Governor for the North Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said President Lazarus Chakwera has failed to lead the country as he lied to Malawians on issues of food and job insecurities.

“Let me tell the Tonse Alliance administration that they should start packing, because they won’t win again in the next election. These people lied to us very much. People continue to face financial challenges characterized by the high cost of living in the country, they lied of 1 million jobs and many more things,” Ngwira said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24