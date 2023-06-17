Chakwera defends decision to flush out migrants

President Lazarus Chakwera has defended his government’s decision to flush out illegal immigrants, saying they rob the country’s economy under the pretext of being refugees.

Chakwera made the remarks when he hosted Malawi’s Permanent Mission Resident to the United Nations Dr. Agnes Mary Chimbiri -Molande at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Chakwera told Molande that illegal immigrants are taking farm produce using informal ways.

“I am talking about the scrupulous dealers who are evading taxes and others under the pretext of political asylum seekers yet their aim is to smuggle our produce thereby eroding our economy,” he said.

Additionally, Chakwera said that his government will continue to fight against bandits who enter the country as political asylum seekers and refugees.

“We will fight them head on to protect our economy from being exploited,” Chakwera said.

Reports show that Malawi is hosting about 51000 informal traders who are doing informal businesses that elude taxes and permits.

The Homeland Security ministry has been relocating thousands of refugees from various locations across Malawi to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The government claims that the exercise has helped expose warlords who have been hiding in Malawi.

