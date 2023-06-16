Maranatha Academy vows to help govt uplift education standards

The management at Maranatha Academy has emphasized commitment in complementing government’s efforts to uplifting education standards by among others awarding outstanding students from both private and government schools.

This is according to Maranatha Academy Managing Director Ernest Kaonga who was speaking on Thursday June 15,2023 when the school held a farewell ceremony for 2023 MSCE candidates at Robins Park in Blantyre.

Kaonga said the school management believes that the responsibility of uplifting the country’s education standards never lies to government only but also to the private sector and individuals as well.

He added that it is for that reason that the institution introduced a scholarship programme to all outstanding students and also the introduction of awards to students from both private and government owned schools.

While announcing continuation of scholarships offer to outstanding students at the school, Kaonga is of the view that the move increases competition in classes and in the process improve performance in MSCE examinations.

“We are very much committed to help government uplift the education standards that is why we have been rewarding outstanding students even from government schools. This is a sign that we don’t only focus on our children but the country’s education as a whole.

“As we proceed with our aim to produce the best results at Secondary School level, we will continue to reward outstanding students with scholarships,” said Kaonga.

At the same event, the school spoiled outstanding teachers and form four students prior to their Malawi School Leaving Certificate of Education examination which commerces in two weeks time.

Among the outstanding students, was Esther Chavula, who emerged overall after scoring 6 points during mock examinations and several other students who also performed well during mock examinations and other disciplines, were also spoiled with money, ranging from K200,000 to K100,000.

Montfort Mitungwi a teacher at the school went home with K5 million after being voted overall best teacher while other outstanding teachers got K1 million.

On the other hand, Christopher Francis, who emerged the top performer with 6 points in the 2020/2021 MSCE exams was given K1 million as part of his school fees at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

