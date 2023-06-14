Headteacher, 71, arrested for sexually abusing 10-year-old child

A 71-year-old headteacher at a private primary school in Mchinji has been arrested for sexually abusing a 10-year-old pupil at his school.

Mchinji Police publicist Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the suspect as Kennedy Banda.

According to Mpinganjira, Banda on several occasions between the month of April and May this year, allegedly forced the child to be fondling his private parts.

He was also touching the child’s private parts.

Last week, Banda ordered the child to follow him to his office where he allegedly indecently assaulted her.

He gave her K200 to keep her mouth shut but the child disclosed the sexual abuse to her parents.

The parents reported to the social welfare office and later the matter was reported to police who arrested the headteacher.

Banda hails from Chiwambo village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe district.

