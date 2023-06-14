Flames hold Mozambique

Lanjesi Nkhoma equalised in the 74th minute as the Flames held Mozambique to a 1-1 draw in friendly match in Maputo today.

The Flames had gone behind in the 56th minute through a goal from Telihno before Nkhoma’s equaliser levelled the scores.

The friendly gave Malawi coach Patrick Mabedi and his charges a chance to prepare for next week’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ethiopia in Mozambique.

In his reaction after the match, Mabedi said his side matched Mozambique technically and tactically even though the players in the squad are youngsters who have not been playing together.

“I am happy with decision making and the work rate. Since it was their first game, I am happy with progress,” he said.

He, however, said they still need to work on certain areas so that players should improve their game.

The Flames, who are third in Group D with three points from four games, are not favorites to qualify for AFCON but will want to beat Ethiopia before hosting Guinea in the final match at Bingu National Stadium.

Malawi’s only victory in the campaign was against Ethiopia in the first leg that ended 2-1 in Lilongwe

They then registered a 1-0 loss away to Guinea before two back-to-back 2-0 and 4-0 defeats at the hands of log leaders Egypt in April.

