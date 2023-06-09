Bullets to face Silver in Challenge Cup launch

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will play Silver Strikers in the official launch of the Challenge Cup at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday next week.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) confirmed the development on Friday.

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will play Silver Strikers in a ceremonial match at the official launch of the Castel Challenge Cup on Saturday, 17 June 2023 at the BNS,” reads the statement.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, having met in the official opening match of the 2023 TNM Super League at the same facility in April. The match ended 1-1.

Then they met again on the Kamuzu Day celebrations at Civo Stadium, which ended 1-0 in favor of Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges.

The ceremonial match will be played during the international break.

Castel Challenge Cup will kick in July next month.

The preliminary stage of the competition will involve competitions running concurrently at the district level and regional level. Winners of the preliminary phase will qualify for the national phase, where they will be pooled together with Super League Teams.

