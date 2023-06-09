CSOs want govt to increase funding for inclusive education

Civil Society Organization led by Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) have asked government to increase funding for inclusive education so that the sector can provide support to all special needs learners.

The plea was made on Thursday during an event marking 2023 Global Action Week for Education in Lilongwe on the theme of “A Call to Investing in a Just World: Decolonising Education Financing Now!.

Speaking with reporters , Programs Manager for CSEC Kisa Kumwenda worried that allocation to inclusive education is not enough to support the sector with necessary resources that needed to be reallocated.

He added that it is high time that inclusive education was considered at any cost because continued underfunding will make it difficult for learners to further their education.

“We thought that we could bring development partners, Civil Society Organizations, Government to sit down and look at what kind of development investments are development partners bringing in our country and secondly how do they align those investments in to country’s priorities.

“The issue that we noted is that as a country we really need to align to our priorities looking at the impact of cyclone Freddy where a lot of infrastructure has been affected,” he explained.

On her part, Advocacy and Communications Officer for Rays of Hope- Pamodzi Project Dailesi Banda said the issue of under finding inclusive education is a big problem that needs proper attention because there are many challenges that special needs children require to deal with in order to learn like any other learner.

