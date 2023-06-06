Chimwendo Banda says MACRA will construct innovation city in his constituency

Member of Parliament for Dowa East Constituency Richard Chimwendo Banda says the innovation city that the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is set to construct in his constituency will boost development.

Chimwendo Banda made the statement on Saturday at a rally he held at Nsipe Primary School.

Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, National Unity and Culture said the Innovation city will be the first of its kind in the country and will also serve as a center of tourism as envisioned in the Agenda 2063.

“We are blessed that we will be having the Innovation City by MACRA at least 4 kilometers away from here, it will create employment, beautify the place and perhaps develop our nation and we are happy about it.

“I decided to organize this event together with my family, so that instead of just celebrating my birthday with a few people, I should also be with these people and also talk about development activities taking place in the area and I am happy that thousands of people showed up to celebrate with me,” said Banda.

Chimwendo Banda added that there are a number of development activities taking place in his constituency whilst pledging to ensure supporting and following up the activities for the benefits of his constituents.

“We did not have much time to talk about all the development activities taking place in the constinuency and we are so grateful to the President Lazarus Chakwera. Let me say this, as MP of this Constituency I will continue to serve the people of Dowa East,” said Banda.

In his remarks, Sosten Gwengwe who is also Minister of Finance said the country’s economy is expected to improve as Malawi is now walking out of its challenges and things seem to stabilise.

“Basically as every Malawian knows that since 2020 we had a very bumpy start as a new government but things are now falling into place because all the things that were affecting the economy in the world like Covid-19 are stabilising, said Gwengwe.

“We believe that the worst is behind us and what is in front of us is pretty manageable though prices are still high but we are following the global trends and we are encouraging people to still hang on.”

The Minister has since asssured Malawians that the leadership of Chakwera is much concerned with the welfare of the people as it is geared to ensure food security through agriculture commercialization.

“What is most important is the leadership and not the politics that we are so used to and in President Chakwera we are assuring the people that we have a leader who looks at the welfare of people at heart,“ said Gwengwe.

