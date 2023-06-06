MNCS settles Queens’ allowances

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) says the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has finally settled all outstanding allowances for the Malawi Queens who took part in Auspacificsport series.

This is according to a statement that NAM has posted on their Facebook page.

“We are delighted to let you know that the Malawi National Council of Sports has settled all outstanding game bonuses and allowances for Malawi Queens players that took part at the Auspacificsports Netball Series,” NAM says.

The statement further says MNCS has also paid allowances for all girls who are in camp as one way to boast their morale.

“Furthermore, the Council has made advance payment of Malawi Queens allowances for the girls currently in camp. This gesture will go along way in raising the morale in camp.”

Malawi national Netball team (the Queen’s) is in camp preparing for this year’s Netball World Cup.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24