High Court snubs former Police Chief Kainja

The High Court has thrown out an application by former Inspector General of Police George Kainja who was challenging his arrest for allegedly receiving bribes from United Kingdom-based businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Kainja was arrested in June last year and he challenged the arrest saying the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) based the arrest on foreign evidence obtained from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

High Court Judge Redson Kapindu has today dismissed all six grounds presented by Kainja’s legal team.

Kainja’s lawyer Gift Nankhuni has told the local media that the court has told Kainja that the arguments he is raising can be made during the trial of the corruption case.

ACB Chief Legal and Prosecutions Officer Imran Saidi said the bureau will decide on how to proceed with the case.

Kainja is facing two counts of soliciting advantage in relation to Malawi Police contracts. According to the bureau, on instructions from businessperson Zuneth Sattar, he initiated requisition of the procurement of 350,000 food ration packs worth US$7,875,000 (about K8 billion).

The contract was awarded to Sattar’s company Xaviar Limited and in return Kainja allegedly got a vehicle and US$8,000 (about K8 million).

Sattar, who is alleged to have defrauded Malawi Government of billions of Kwacha, was arrested in the United Kingdom but he is yet to be charged.

Suspects who have been arrested so far in connection to Sattar include Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Follow us on Twitter: