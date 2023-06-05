BREAKING: Thabo Bester’s Investigator Commits Suicide

In a tragic turn of events, it has been reported that a key investigator in the Thabo Bester saga has taken his own life in Bloemfontein today.

According to initial reports, the investigator shot and killed himself.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, aiming to uncover any additional details surrounding the events leading to Bester’s investigator’s suicide.

“The SAPS can confirm the death of one of the investigators into the Thabo Bester escape case. Circumstances surrounding the senior officers death who is also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State province remains the subject of a police investigation.

“The SAPS management wishes not to discuss this matter in the public domain at this early stage” reads a statement by the South Africa Police Service.

Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and killer, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3, 2022, by faking his death. He was apprehended with his wife, Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Tanzania, where they had fled to. The couple was subsequently deported back to South Africa.

There case continues.