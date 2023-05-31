Ukraine War: Russia could target UK officials

Russia says any United Kingdom official can be a legitimate target of Russia’s military action because the UK is supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy chairperson of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has made the remarks in a tweet.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had earlier stated that Ukraine has the “legitimate right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s ability to project force into Ukraine itself.” Cleverly argued that legitimate military targets beyond its border are part of Ukraine’s self-defense.

Medvedev in response to the comments has warned that Russia could extend its military action to UK officials because the UK’s support for Ukraine could mean the UK is a state at war with Russia under international law governing modern warfare.

“The goofy officials of the UK, our eternal enemy, should remember that within the framework of the universally accepted international law which regulates modern warfare, including The Hague and Geneva Conventions with their additional protocols, their state can also be qualified as being at war.

“Today, the UK acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia. That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target,” Medvedev.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Cleverly has stated that Ukraine “has the legitimate right to … project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s ability to project force into Ukraine itself.” According to him, legitimate military targets beyond Ukraine’s border are part of its… — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) May 31, 2023

The war of words come after drone attacks in Moscow targeting three multi-storey buildings which Russian President Vladimir Putin said were aimed at frightening Russians.

Ukraine has since denied involvement in the attacks.

Follow us on Twitter: