Garden boy jailed 3 years for theft of items worth K15.3 million

Principal Resident Magistrate Court sitting in Blantyre has sentenced 23-year-old Dickson Babu to three years in prison with hard labor for stealing K15.3 million worth of items belonging to his boss.

According to state prosecutor Superintendent Davie Kusamale, on 24 April, 2023 Blantyre Police received report that unknown criminals broke into a garage and stole 4 HP computer laptops, 1 HP printer, 4 HP Epison printers, 12 desktop computers, 4 bags of Urea fertilizer, 4 bags of soya beans, 3 mattresses, 1 Genset and 1 speaker all valued at K15, 320,000.

Detectives from Blantyre Police Station followed up the matter and arrested the garden boy who confessed that he indeed committed the crime.

Appearing before court, Babu pleaded guilty to the charge of theft by servant.

The state pleaded with the court for stiffer punishment saying that the behaviour of the convict is bad to the society as he has proved to be untrustworthy.

Passing the sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka agreed with the state and proceeded to sentence the convict to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Dickson Babu hails from Saiwa village Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district.

