FAM delegation in Angola for CAF club licensing workshop

A Football Association of Malawi (FAM) delegation is in Angola attending a three day Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Licensing Online Platform workshop.

The delegation comprises FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda, Club Licensing First Instance Body Chairperson Justice Allan Muhome, his vice Trouble Kalua and Club Licensing manager Casper Jangale.

The CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) is an electronic tool system designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions.

FAM as a licensor will use the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform to operate its licensing system every season, as well as the clubs will be submitting the required information through the system.

The three main objectives of the workshop are training of the users for the use of the CLOP, updating on the implementation of the CAF Club Licensing Regulations (edition 2022) and ensuring that the club licensing process is on track at the MAs level, ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Interclub season.

Source: FAM

