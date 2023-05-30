Mnangagwa to visit tobacco auction floors in Malawi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe will arrive in Malawi tomorrow where he is expected to, among others, visit the tobacco auction floors.

Mnangagwa will land through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for a three-day visit following an invitation by President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mnangagwa’s plane will land at KIA at 4PM and the Zimbabwean president will be welcomed by Chakwera before inspecting a guard of honour.

During the visit, Mnangagwa will hold talks with Chakwera, meet Zimbabwean residents in Malawi, visit the tobacco auction floors and visit areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“The state visit will strengthen the already strong Malawi-Zimbabwe bilateral relations which are based on mutual interest to uplift the standards of living of the people of the two countries, historical ties and shared interests in international socio-economic and geo-political developments across the globe,” reads part of the statement.

Mnangagwa will leave the country on 2nd June through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

