11 civil servants win in FCB’s ‘Zanga Phee promo’

Eleven civil servants have won various prizes in First Capital Bank’s (FCB) first draw of Zanga Phee Promotion.

In April this year, First Capital Bank launched Zanga Phee Promotion under the Consumer Lending function of the bank.

In the promotion, civil servants who applied and were successful for a minimum of MK1,200,000 loan, stand a chance to win up to MK1 million in the next months.

On Thursday, the bank conducted the first draw of the promotion where eleven civil servants who applied and qualified for the promotion has won various prizes.

During the draw which was witnessed by officials from the gaming board and journalists, Shema Daudi won a solar panel which is said to be worth over K400,000.

Speaking to journalists after the draw, First Capital Bank Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa, said the promotion seeks to help civil servants who need fast and reliable loans that does not need collateral.

Chirwa said the loan which is processed in 48 hours, will help civil servants in purchasing desired personal assets, paying school fees, doing farming activities and boosting businesses.

“We launched Zanga Phee promotion in April this year and our objective is to give civil servants an incentive to bank with us but also to get one of the best loans on the market.

“Civil servants who want the loan should not bother to come to our offices, we have agents who will physically meet them, they can just call the numbers on our adverts. We have 30 branches where the loan can be accessed,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa added that the most exciting thing with Zanga Phee promotion, is that it is even open to non-customer civil servants and on top, civil servants can top up their loans after their three dedications.

Some other prizes in Zanga Phee Promotion which will end this coming July, include: gas cookers, solar panels and other consolation prizes and K1 million has been set as the grand prize for one lucky civil servant.

