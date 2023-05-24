We are rebuilding squad: Wanderers not participating in international tourneys

Officials at Mighty Wanderers Football Club say the club will not be participating in any international tournament this season as it is busy rebuilding its squad.

This is according to a press statement released on Tuesday May 23, 2023 which has been signed by the club’s Board Secretary Counsel Chancy Gondwe and the club’s Acting CEO Roosevelt Mpinganjira.

The statement indicates that the club has arrived at the decision considering that a rebuilding process of the squad has just started and they will join continental competition when they are satisfied with squad.

The blue family says the vision of their president and the board has been to create and build a successful and sustainable football club for the supporters before they return to continental football.

“Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Limited, the owners of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club would like to inform the members of the general public, our sponsors, Partners, supporters and all our esteemed stakeholders that the Club will not be participating in any international tournament this Season.

“The Club will not participate in this year’s tournaments as we are busy with the redevelopment of the squad. We have decided to defer international participations to ensure that we fully develop the squad before we consider competing in such tournaments. It’s better we compete than just participate for the sake of it,” reads part of the statement.

The club has also revealed that it is at the moment developing its strategic plan for the next 10 years which is a long-term plan both technically and commercially which is in line with their vision of developing Wanderers as a going concern.

This is coming after their arch-rivals FCB Nyasa Bullets have Tuesday this week announced interest to participate in this years’ CAF Champions League.

