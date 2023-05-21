Everlasting Life Ministry Church opens new branch at Chinamwali in Zomba

Everlasting Life Ministry Church has set up a new congregation at Chinamwali Township in Zomba to reach out to its members in the township.

Speaking during the opening of the new congregation at Chinamwali Private Secondary School, President of Everlasting Life Ministry Church in Malawi, Apostle James Chikopa said new congregation at Chinamwali was testimony that the church is growing.

Apostle Chikopa therefore encouraged the new congregation to ensure they attend church services regularly saying a prayer house within Chinamwali was convenient to most church members .

Before opening a new congregation people from Chinamwali and sorrounding areas used to go to Everlasting Life Ministry Church headquarters at Thundu.

Apostle Chikopa disclosed that Everlasting Life Ministry Church is planing to set up new congregations in Lilongwe, Phalombe and Balaka among other districts.

“Everlasting Life Ministry Church has already opened many congregations in many place in few years apart from opening a theology training institution,” added Apostle Chikopa.

Pastor Noel Kuloya of the newly opened Chinamwali congregation said was impressed with the new congregation and pledged to carryout many crusades to reach out to many souls.

He therefore thanked Apostle Chikopa for opening new congregation at Chinamwali.

One of the congregants, Amandhla Gama said the new congregation has eased transport costs from people at Chinamwali who used to travel to Thundu for prayers.

Everlasting Life Ministry Church is already in Thyolo and Ntcheu.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24