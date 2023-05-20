Nomads eye top spot as two Northern Region teams invade Lilongwe

TNM Super League football returns this weekend with some exciting fixtures, with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers looking forward to returning to top position whilst Extreme FC will be looking for their first win in the new season.

Current log leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will also be striving to maintain their perfect start to the season when they travel to Lilongwe for a Sunday fixture

We take a look at what’s coming ahead in week six of the top flight league…

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers vs. Bangwe All Stars

The Lali Lubani boys saw their perfect start to the season coming to an end after they registered two back-to-back draws to Mighty Tigers and Moyale Barracks, respectively, to drop into the second position, two points behind Bullets.

Now, an opportunity has presented itself to the 2017 League winners when they host rookies Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday. A win will temporarily move them top as Bullets will be playing 24 hours later.

But they have to be at their level best against a side which is also looking forward to bouncing back from last week’s 2-0 defeat at home to Bullets. The newly promoted side is in position eight with five points from five games. The two teams met in the pre-season friendly match where Mabvuto Lungu’s side won 1-0.

Extreme FC vs. Karonga United

The Mchinji based side is the only team yet to register a win in the 2023 season. Out of five games played, they have lost four and drawn once, anchoring the table with just a point. Saturday’s match will hand them an opportunity to register a win and possibly Kickstart their season, which is already falling into an abyss.

However, Karonga United has had a perfect start to the season, winning two, drawing two and only losing once, and are fourth in the standings with eight points. They will definitely go for the kill, considering that they are facing a side in tattars. It is an interesting game to watch for the neutrals.

Ekwendeni Hammers vs. Chitipa United

Ekwendeni Hammers registered their first win of the season when they beat Mafco FC last week. That win will probably give them hope for more as they host another side that has had a mixed start to the season. The newly promoted side are sixth in the standings with 7 points from five games, their perfect start as compared to how the same team started before they got relegated some years back.

On the other hand, Hammers are just a point above the relegation zone with five points from the same number of games, and they need another win in order to move away to the safety. Mzuzu Stadium presents yet another opportunity for them to keep their season intact.

Kamuzu Barracks vs. Blue Eagles

A ‘mini’ derby in the offing. A fixture worth watching as two Lilongwe based teams, separated by a few kilometers and all being institution teams, battle for three points.

Silver medalists and bronze medalists, respectively, in the previous season, the two teams have struggled to continue from where they stopped last season.

KB have two wins, two draws and one loss and are fifth with seven games from five games whilst Eagles are seventh with 6 points from the same number of games, having registered one win, one loss and three draws.

A win for either side will see them push into the top four, depending on how Karonga United and Chitipa United will perform in their respective games.

Sunday, 21st May, 2022

Civil Service United vs. FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

One of the games to watch as Bullets’ title credentials face a test when the defending champions travel to Lilongwe to play Civil Service United at Civo Stadium.

Going by the statistics, Bullets haven’t lost any game to Civil in more than a decade regardless of where they will play. The last visit saw Bullets claiming a hard fought victory over Sunday’s opposition and they will strive to maintain this perfect run over the Lilongwe based side.

However, Oscar Kaunda’s charges will give them a tough run for their money considering that they are yet to register a win at home and their overall performance this season has been very awful, winning once, drawing twice and losing twice, dropping into 12th position with five points from five games.

Though underdogs, but against Bullets, they will up their game in order to cause an upset against the defending champions. With Wanderers playing on Saturday and the top position up for grabs, Bullets will sweat to have all the three points to their name.

Dedza Dynamos vs. Silver Strikers

Another match worth watching as the Central Bankers, who did not play last week due to the unavailability of Bingu National Stadium, play a side that eliminated them in the FDH Bank Cup last season.

With head coach Pieter De Jongh suspended following his two yellow cards when his side was taking on Ekwendeni Hammers a fortnight ago, Silver Strikers will also push for all the points in order to keep Bullets within their sight as the race for championship hits up between the usual title contenders.

For Dedza, it will be about redemption as they fought hard last week to drew 2-2 with Blue Eagles to move into 11th position with five points from five games.

As for De Jongh’s side, a win will see them maintaining their perfect start to the season as they have three wins and one draw in four games.

Red Lions vs. Moyale Barracks

A battle of friendly forces as struggling army teams face off at Balaka Stadium for all the points. The Zomba based Soldiers are in bottom three with four points from five games after losing thrice, drawing once and winning once whilst their opponents are in position nine with six points from the same number of games, winning once, three draws and one defeat.

Either side need points in order to shrug off the difficulty start to the season. It’s a good game to watch but points will matter more for Zomba based side who have a history of relegation and going by the stats this season, they are already one of the favorites to get relegated if they will not improve.

Mighty Tigers vs. Mafco FC

Tigers were on bye last week as they were supposed to play Silver Strikers in Lilongwe whilst Mafco FC are coming from a 1-0 defeat away to Ekwendeni Hammers last week.

Mafco need points than their opposition but that will depend on how they will approach the game after a bad start to the season where they have already lost three games, winning once and drawing once.

On the other hand, Tigers are just one point above relegation, and they also need to grab all the points in order to move up in the standings and possibly avoid another relegation battle.

It’s an interesting weekend for all the soccer fanatics in the country.

