CDEDI says AG Nyirenda has failed Malawians again

Centre for Democracy Economic and Development Initiatives (CDEDI) says Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda has failed Malawians again after failing to provide evidence proving that he has managed to recover 750 Million Kwacha which set aside for Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) but was paid to a butchery in the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, CDEDI had a meeting with the AG at Capital Hill to ask him to provide the evidence for the money.

Speaking in an interview, Executive Director for CDEDI Sylvester Namiwa said Nyirenda did not explain why, following the firing of former Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe and his Deputy Madalitso Kambawuwa Wilima, no one has been arrested in connection to this matter.

“There is no justification on this issue because the Attorney General knew what he was doing when he promised Malawians that if he failed to provide evidence for the missing money he will resign .

“What we see is a clear case of impunity and executive arrogance so we want to set a president that we should never ever allow public officers to get away with their promises and lies,” he explained.

He said that the AG works in a constitutional office and understands the implications of making promises to the general public and they will not allow him to get away from the promises and lies.

Meanwhile, Namiwa has organised vigils at Capital Hill on Monday until Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda resigns.

