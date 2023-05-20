Lilongwe Police block vendors from presenting their concerns to court

Police in Lilongwe on Friday blocked vendors who were marching to Lilongwe Magistrate Court to present their concerns following Lilongwe City Council’s decision to remove them from undesignated places.

According to one of the vendors Chrispin Moffat, they wanted to present their grievances to Lilongwe Magistrate Court to intervene on the matter and order Lilongwe City Council to locate a place for their businesses.

This comes following the special operation which Lilongwe City Council is undertaking to remove all Street vendors. The council also ordered all shop owners to stop displaying items outside their shops.

Officials from Lilongwe Police advised vendors to write their names and concerns and choose a committee to represent them at Lilongwe City Council for assistance.

The vendors were told that they should propose where they want to be operating businesses apart from along the streets.

Meanwhile, over 60 vendors have agreed to follow the advice from Police and have since suspended the decision to go to the court.

