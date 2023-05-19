Malawi VP Saulos Chilima’s corruption case committed to High Court

Vice President Saulos Chilima appeared before the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court where the court committed his corruption case to the High Court’s financial and economic crimes division.

Chilima went to court today together with his wife Mary Chilima.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe’s decision means the High Court will hear the corruption case involving Chilima who was arrested on November 25 2022 and was granted court bail the same day following.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau says Chilima received payments amounting to $280,000 (about K300 million) and other items from British businessman Zuneth Sattar between March 2021 and October 2021 in return for awarding Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service contracts to two companies connected to Sattar.

Chilima is facing three charges of corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to Section 24(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) and two charges of receiving advantage for using influence in regard to contracts contrary to Section 29 (1) (b) of the CPA.

He is also answering a count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the ACB that an advantage had been corruptly given contrary to Section 36 (1) of the CPA.

In June last year, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said he had stopped delegating duties to Chilima over the allegations.

However, the vice president has been attending official functions with Chakwera as well as on his own over the past months and whenever Chakwera is travelling, he is seen off by Chilima. This has led to speculation that Chakwera still delegates duties to Chilima.

Follow us on Twitter: