Wealth Woman Summit to discuss representation in workplace

The 3rd Edition of Wealth Woman Summit will be held tomorrow in Lilongwe where participants will discuss topical issues around equality and representation in the workplace, business place entrepreneurial ecosystem and beyond.

The event will be held at the magnificent Bingu International Convention and will be a catalyst for Inspiring Equity through the women that have gone ahead of the curve.

With an expected audience of 150 trailblazing women, the Wealth Woman Summit is the third instalment of the annual event honoring and celebrating women, female leaders and luminaries scripting inspiring paths for Malawi.

Organisers Wealth Magazine and CEO Africa Round Table Malawi Chapter, said 2023 will mark the summit’s reincarnation as an unforgettable one-day event bringing power to life on stage, igniting an all-new discourse with ‘Inspiring Equity’ at its heart.

“Communities of the young, super-achievers, the legendary, icons and students with priceless experience will sit under one roof as they host the unique and inspirational national event for women in Malawi, taking place on May 19th, 2023 under the theme 0’Inspire Equity’.

“The key to this event is to Inspire Equity from women in Malawi who have made strides in the areas of business, health, entrepreneurship, agriculture, academia, engineering, politics, human rights, legal, sports and media among others in the private, public and civil society spaces,” the Organisers said.

Besides being celebrated, the women will share and forge new bonds and to work together to make participants smarter about aspiring equity, about leadership and about everything that it takes to lead.

