MHRC investigating beating of refugees by Malawi Police

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says it is investigating allegations that Malawi Police beat up refugees and subjected children to harsh prison conditions as part of the government’s refugee relocation exercise.

Yesterday, Police in Lilongwe raided homes and shops of refugees, many of whom are Burundian and Rwandan nationals.

The law enforcers evicted the refugees from their homes, closed their shops and bundled the refugees in vehicles before sending them to Maula Prison.

MHRC says it is investigating allegations of rights abuse during the. raids.

“Serious allegations have been made regarding the treatment that these refugees have been subjected to by law enforcement agencies. These include beatings, dispossession of property and subjecting children to harsh conditions in prison. The Commission has commenced investigations into these allegations,” reads part of MHRC’s statement.

The commission has called upon the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies involved to uphold the respect for human rights in all their actions.

“Anyone that violates the rights of vulnerable people must be held accountable,” the commission says.

The Malawi Police and Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services say they picked over 360 refugees and asylum seekers from different locations in Lilongwe during the raids

The two departments are expected to further carry out similar operations in other cities and districts in the coming days.

The Government of Malawi gave an ultimatum to refugees and asylum seekers in rural areas to relocate to Dzaleka by 30 November 2022 while refugees in urban centres were advised to relocate by 15 April 2023.

Activists, however, oppose the relocation saying Dzaleka is already overcrowded and refugees should be allowed to do economic activities.

