Balaka Police arrest ten students for raping woman

Police in Balaka have arrested ten students from Islamic Boys Secondary School in the district for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman and robbing money from her.

Balaka Police Station deputy public relations Officer, Sergeant Mphatso Munthali, says the incident occurred on Saturday, 13 May, 2023 outside the school’s premises.

Munthali disclosed that the woman was passing along the school on her way to Mnthandizi market.

”At around 7 o’clock in the evening, the victim was heading the direction of Mthandizi market from the main market. Upon reaching at the school, she met a gang of students who raped her before robbing her money amounting to K7,500,” reads an excerpt of the statement signed by Munthali.

The ten, who are in the age range of 15 to 20 will appear in court soon to answer charges of rape and robbery once preliminary investigations are finished.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24