Red Lions beat Dedza to register first victory of season

Red Lions on Sunday beat Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar at Balaka Stadium to end their drought in the TNM Super League 2023 season.

From the onset of the game, the visitors controlled ball possession as they outclassed the Zomba based side with a classical display of the passes.

However, Humphreys Minandi struck a volley from long range to put his name on the scoresheet, on 12 minutes in the first half of the game before Dave Meja extended the soldiers’ lead with a goal in the 58th minutes of the second half.

Dynamo’s striker Promise Kamwendo scored a consolation goal fr his team with a stunning header at 84 minutes just after his fellow striker Charles Chipala missed a penalty in the late minutes of the second half.

The rookies kept on pressurizing the ten men down soldiers aftee captain of the Zomba based soldiers, Charles Manondo, was red carded for unnecessary delays but their hardwork did not pay them any more dividends.

Speaking to the press after the match, Head Coach for Red Lions Mike Kumanga was delighted with the result saying this is what they have been hunting for from the inception of the league this season.

Kumanga further said that today’s victory has given them huge confidence for the other coming games adding that they have discovered a winning formula.

“We have been producing sour results from the day league started, so I would like to commend my players for their hard work to find today’s victory and I urge them to continue with this beautiful display,” Kumanga said.

However, Head Coach for Dedza, Gilbert Chirwa, faulted the officiation panel for poor decisions citing that the second goal for Red Lions was a clear offside but the officials approved it.

Chirwa was quick to mention that they are going to work on some shortfalls identified today in preparations for their next assignments.

Humphreys Minandi emerged man of the match after 90 minutes and bragged home a trophy and cash amount to K50,000.

So far, Red Lions have played four games with four points and are now on position 14 on the TNM super league log table.

