Lilongwe City Council to hold city summit on 23 May

Lilongwe City Council will hold the Lilongwe City Summit on 23rd May in Lilongwe.

The summit was supposed to take place on 15 March 2023 but it was postponed due to Cylone Freddy.

Speaking to reporters, Lilongwe City Council Mayor Richard Banda, said the summit is very important and it aims at curbing challenges that make Lilongwe city not fully functional.

“It’s a privilege for Lilongwe City to have this summit being the first summit to be done in our City. We were supposed to have this summit in March but as you know the country was hit by the Cylone Freddy and we thought it was very wise to postpone the summit and now it will take place on 23rd May 2023.

“You know most of the citizens in the city have brilliant ideas that can improve the city so that’s why we decided to organise this summit so that every citizen and stakeholder can come and share ideas on how best we can beautify our city and develop our city,” said Banda.

According to Banda, the summit will give a platform for stakeholders to discuss various challenges and come up with solutions to uplift Lilongwe city.

In his remarks, Lilongwe city Council Director of Administration Musa Mwale said as a council they are looking at very critical areas which will be tackled at the summit which include infrastructure development and waste management among others.

According to Mwale the budget of the summit remains at 44 Million Kwacha and they expect to host over 200 guests.

“At this summit we are looking at very critical areas, the first one would want to look at illegal vending or street vending. People have been complaining that the city has been failing to relocate vendors to designated places where they will be doing business. So this will be one of the thematic areas that we would want to get views from our stakeholders,” he said.

He added that the council is also also looking at the issue to do with waste management, especially solid waste, as well as infrastructure development.

The theme for the summit is “My city my responsibility together building the city we want.”

