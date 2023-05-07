Two arrested in Ntcheu for killing suspected thief

Police in Ntcheu have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting to death 44-year-old Esau Lidi and setting ablaze his body.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate has identified the suspects as 45-year-old Tanazio Chiunjiza, and 22-year-old Yotamu Chiunjiza.

According to Ndiwate, it is reported that on April 14 2023 Lidi was caught at Madzanje area where it is alleged that he had wanted to steal.

Yotamu and Tanazio allegedly mobilized people to assault and set Lidi ablaze using petrol drained from the second suspect’s motorcycle.

“Upon receipt of the report, officers from Ntcheu Police Station rushed to the scene and conveyed the dead body to Ntcheu District Hospital for postmortem,” she said.

Ndiwate added that results from Ntcheu District Hospital revealed that death was due to Haemorrhagic shock, secondary to severe burns.

The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer applicable charges.

